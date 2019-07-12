Lakhs participate in Bahuda Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar, July 12 (IANS) Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad witnessed Bahuda Yatra — the home coming of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Lord Sudarshan and Devi Subhadra — from Gundicha temple to Srimandir on their giant chariots in Puri on Friday.

The deities returned to the Jagannath temple (Srimandir) after completing their annual nine-day sojourn from Gundicha temple, their birth place.

The deities go to the Gundicha temple during the Rath Yatra riding their three majestic wooden chariots, which marks the journey of the deities from the 12th century shrine.

Several special rituals were performed since early morning, before the deities were taken out of the Gundicha temple. The deities were taken to their respective chariots in a procession.

Puri Gajapati Divya Singha Deb performed the rituals by sweeping the platforms of the chariots with a golden broom and sprinkled flowers and fragrant water.

With the completion of the rituals, the devotees, eagerly awaiting to have a glimpse of the deities, pulled the three giant chariots on ‘Bada Danda’ (grand road) in the afternoon.

The chariots with deities will be stationed in front of the Jagannath temple. The trinity would re-enter the shrine following a ceremony called ‘Neeladribije’. The Suna Besha (golden attires) of the deities would be performed on their respective chariots on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Soumendra Priyadarshi said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.

–IANS

