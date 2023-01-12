A day after he was convicted in an attempt to murder case and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, Lakshadweep Lok Sabha member Mohammed Faizal on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court against the trial court’s order.

The Kavaratti Sessions Court on Wednesdat convicted four people including Faizal, of the Nationalist Congress Party, in an attempt to murder case of a Congress party leader during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress leader was the son-in-law of former Union Minister and Congress veteran P.M. Sayeed who represented the island for several years till he passed away.

In his appeal, Faizal stated that the evidence against the applicants consisted of the depositions of three prosecution witnesses who were workers of the Congress, while the accused (applicants) belonged to the NCP.

Soon after the verdict came from the Kavaratti, all the four accused was airlifted to a jail in Kerala’s Kannur.

