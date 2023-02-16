Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took oath as the new Governor of Sikkim during a ceremony at Raj Bhawan here.

Sikkim High Court’s Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder administered Acharya the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, cabinet ministers, and other dignitaries, informs a State government Press release.

The new Governor signed the solemn oath/affirmation for the assumption of office.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the Governor to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Deputy Speaker, the Council of Ministers, Members of Parliament for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Judges of High Court of Sikkim, and other dignitaries present.

The newly sworn-in Governor was given a ceremonial guard of honour by Sikkim Police.

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 17th Governor of Sikkim.

As per the government release, Acharya is the former State Vice-President and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Varanasi Division Graduates Constituency in Varanasi district.

20230216-161801