Actress Lakshmi Manchu on Sunday completed 100 km of cycling here for a cause. She had pledged this initiative to support the differently abled for sports.

Sharing her experience, Lakshmi tells IANS, “Iave always been moved by the Philosopher Marcellus Aurelius. He says, “To be tolerant to others and strict with yourself’. This is what drove me every day for the last 60 days- waking up at 5am, drawing my boundaries, setting a structure, and toiling hard every day.”

The actress participated in the cause for Aditya Mehra’s foundation and says that her inspiration came from various people in need.

Lakshi, who was recently seen in Telugu web series, “Pitta Kathalu” says, “Inspired by the many who have less than me and inspiring my community who have more than me. I’m grateful to Aditya for putting this ride together.”

The actress had earlier shared her reasons for taking up the cause. She said, “My heart again went out to these people, who have a limb or something missing from their lives because of they weren’t born like this, they had an accident or they were in the front lines saving our country and they willingly gave up a part of their body for the betterment of us or an accident took it away

–IANS

