Lakshya Sen claims second straight Super 100 title

SaarLorLux (Germany), Nov 3 (IANS) Shuttler Lakshya Sen on Sunday won the SaarLorLux Open Super100 title with a sensational come from behind win over China’s Weng Hong Yang. It was Lakshya’s second consecutive Super 100 title and third straight tournament win overall.

The 18-year-old was trailing 17-21, 13-16 before clinching seven straight points to take the match into the third game. The match lasted 58 minutes with the third game ending 21-16 in his favour.

Lakshya was in the 51st position in world rankings at the start of the match and the win will push him inside the top 50.

He had earlier beaten Kiran George in an all-India semifinal on Saturday. It was the fifth time that the pair met in the international circuit.

