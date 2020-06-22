‘Lal Bazaar’ is about fight between good and evil: Subrat Dutta

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Subrat Dutta, who has acted in films like “Talaash” (2012) and “The Shaukeens” (2014), plays a pivotal character in the new web show “Lal Bazaar”.

Talking about his role in the series, he said: “I play a cop. The story has twists and turns and I’m having a significant part in that. It will be futher revealed in season 2. For that, one has to watch season 1 to know how the story unfolds. It shows the police procedural in a realistic way.”

Actor Ajay Devgn lent his voice to the trailer of “Lal Bazaar”.

“The script is very fantastic. That’s the reason why Ajay came on board. I had worked with Ajay in ‘Zameen’. It was like icing on the cake when he came on board,” said Subrat.

“It as different angles like personal relationships, dark zone, thriller and suspense. It is a fight between the good and evil,” he added.

The show is based on the lives of police officers working in the homicide department at Lal Bazaar — the iconic police headquarters of Kolkata Police. It is a bilingual show shot in Hindi and Bengali.

–IANS

