Bogtui carnage prime accused Lalan Sheikh, who mysterious died in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody at the agency’s Rampurhat camp in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday evening, committed suicide by hanging himself at the toilet of the camp, the agency told the local police hours after his death.

It is learnt that the on-duty officers of the CBI informed the local police that while two of their officers were out of the camp to attend a court matter, and one constable each from CBI and central armed force was left at the camp exclusively to guard and monitor Sheikh.

Lalan Sheikh, as informed by CBI to the local police, went to the camp toilet and there hanged himself from the toilet ceiling with a ‘gamcha’ (Indian towel).

The CBI also informed that as per protocol, they have also informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The estimated time of his death was 5 p.m. The CBI has also claimed that the body was recovered in a “partial hanging” situation, which means that when the body was recovered his legs were partially touching the floor.

However, Lalan Sheikh’s family members have rubbished the suicide theory and claimed that since he was in the custody of the CBI, the central agency will have to take responsibility of this death in custody.

“CBI officials took Lalan among them for investigation to his house in Bogtui as well as to his in-law’s house there for the sake of investigation. On that day we felt that CBI officers have tortured him and beaten him up, as he could barely stand on his feet. CBI has to answer now,” Lalan Sheikh’s elder sister, Samsunnisa Bibi told newspersons soon after receiving the news of the death.

She also claimed that on that day CBI officers did not allow him to even drink a glass of water.

Meanwhile, apprehending some kind of public backlash over the incident, CBI’s camp office, where the purported suicide took place, has put under blanket security cover and central armed forces personnel have surrounded the entire camp and raised barricades around it.

At least nine people were killed in the Bogtui massacre in Birbhum on March 21 this year as violence raged following the killing of local Trinamool Congress leader Vadu Sheikh.

20221212-213403