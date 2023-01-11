The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the post-mortem report of Bogtui murder carnage prime accused Lalan Sheikh, who died under mysterious circumstances in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody on December 12.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed the state government to forward the post-mortem report to both All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)- New Delhi as well as to the SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata for the respective observations.

During the course of hearing earlier, the CBI counsel had expressed doubts over the contents of the post-mortem report, arguing that although no wound was detected on the body of the victim before the autopsy, the inquest report mentioned some superficial bruises on the body.

Although the central agency counsel also argued in favour of a second post-mortem examination of Lalan Sheikh’s body, it could not be done following the objections of the victim’s wife, Reshma Biwi.

In such a situation Justice Sengupta decides to forward the existing post-mortem report to the two medical institutes. He also observed that going through the observations from the experts from SSK and AIIMS, Delhi, he would decide about the next step on this count.

The CBI has already challenged the state police’s FIR in the Calcutta High Court claiming it to be motivated as it named Sushanta Bhattacharya, the investigation officer in the cattle-smuggling scam and having no connection with the separate central agency team probing the Bogtui carnage.

