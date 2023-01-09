INDIA

Lalan Sheikh death: Calcutta HC seeks video-recording of autopsy process

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought the video- recording of the post-mortem of March 2022 Bogtui carnage prime accused Lalan Sheikh, who died mysteriously in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody on December 12.

As the matter was being heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, CBI counsel expressed doubts over the contents of the post-mortem report of Lalan Sheikh’s body. He claimed that although no wound was detected on the body of the victim before the autopsy, the inquest report mentioned some superficial bruises on the body.

Counsel also claimed that the names of the central agency sleuths were deliberately dragged in the investigation on Lalan Sheikh’s death conducted by the West Bengal Police’s CID.

In his counter-argument, the state government counsel argued that it was the CBI who declared Lalan Sheikh’s death as suicide even before the preliminary investigation was conducted and the post-mortem examination was done.

Thereafter, Justice Sengupta questioned whether the FIR naming CBI officers in the matter was a trap to restrict the movement of the central agency officers in the state, and directed the state government to submit the video recording of the post-mortem examination to the court.

He also advised the counsel of Lalan Sheikh’s family to keep in mind that several people were killed in the Bogtui carnage in March last year.

The CBI has challenged the state police’s FIR in the Calcutta High Court claiming it to be motivated as it named Sushanta Bhattacharya, the investigation officer in the cattle-smuggling scam and having no connection with the separate central agency team probing the Bogtui carnage.

There was a demand for a second post-mortem of Lalan Sheikh’s body at a Central government-run hospital in the state. However, it could not happen following objections from his wife.

20230109-215003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Cong is anti-Sikh’: BJP on Tytler’s inclusion in BJY

    Powerful film content can reach globally: Anurag Thakur

    IPL 2022: KKR restrict CSK to 131/5 despite Dhoni’s fifty

    Asia Cup 2022: Best teams in the continent going head-to-head in...