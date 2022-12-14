INDIA

Lalan Sheikh death: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking dismissal of FIR by state police

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday morning, moved the Calcutta High Court seeking dismissal of the FIR filed against it by the West Bengal police in connection with the custodial death of Bogtui carnage prime accused Lalan Sheikh.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta has admitted the petition in the matter.

Birbhum district police while registering the case, the probe of which now has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, incorporated two severe clauses of the Indian Penal Code namely Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy).

According to CBI sources, of the seven central agency officials named in the FIR, one is Sushanta Bhattacharya, the investigating officer (IO) of cattle- smuggling case in West Bengal and who has no remote connection with the agency’s parallel investigation on Bugtui carnage and murder of Trinamool Congress leader, Vadu Sheikh.

While moving the petition, CBI’s counsel argued that the agency has taken the matter of Lalan Sheikh’s death quite seriously. “His body was immediately shifted to hospital and a post-mortem conducted. There is no justification of naming so many agency officials in the FIR. This will lead to slowing down the agency’s investigation in other matters. One officer has been named in the FIR who is involved in the investigation of the cattle smuggling case,” the CBI counsel argued.

