Lalan Singh asks RCP Singh to clarify what was ‘RCP Tax’

Janata Dal-United national president Lalan Singh on Friday claimed that RCP Singh was involved in extorting levy when he was in the JD-U and hence the opposition parties were alleging a RCP tax.

Lalan Singh also asked RCP Singh to disclose what was the RCP Tax the opposition leaders were alleging against him.

“RCP Singh was associated with Nitish Kumar for 30 years and the latter was having blind faith in him. RCP Singh may have taken advantage of it and extorted tax. This was the reason why opposition leaders were accusing him of extorting RCP Tax at a time when he was with the JD-U and was national president of the party. Now, RCP Singh has to clarify whether he was taking RCP Tax or not,” Singh said.

“We knew that RCP Singh while staying in the JD-U, was working as an agent of the BJP and weakening our party. He was trying to sabotage the Nitish Kumar government and become the chief minister, we detected his activities in time and threw him out of the party,” Singh said.

The statement of Lalan Singh came a day after RCP Singh joined the BJP in Delhi.

The RCP Tax first came up in 2017 when Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the Mahagathbandhan and formed the government with the BJP in Bihar. Then RJD leaders levelled allegations of RCP Tax. The leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav had given several statements on the RCP Tax against the JD-U and RCP Singh. However, Tejashwi Yadav or any other leader had not explained what the RCP Tax was and who is taking it, whether it is related to RCP Singh taking a levy in government projects during tendering or any other mode of illegal tax.

20230512-200203

