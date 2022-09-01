INDIA

Lalan Singh asks Sushil Modi to introspect before commenting on Nitish Kumar

NewsWire
0
0

After Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the resignation of state Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Thursday asked Sushil Modi to first introspect and then comment on the Bihar Chief Minister.

“Before challenging Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi Ji, first introspect yourself and look into the works of Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan was a convicted person. He was the one who took away the sentence copy of the court,” Lalan Singh said.

“What about the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri incident. What remarks the Supreme Court had made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident? People of the country want to know your point of view on that incident,” Lalan Singh said.

“Before imparting knowledge to Nitish Ji, see your own party and tainted ministers. There is an aphorism in the country. We do not need your morality,” Lalan Singh said.

20220901-154801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drug addiction surges in Kashmir as Pak facilitates supply from Afghanistan

    Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Babu Veer Kunwar Singh ahead of...

    Federation Cup Athletics: Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain breaks 200m National record

    Anushka on returning to the sets post maternity break: Feels like...