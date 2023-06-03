After the ghastly train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday that left 288 dead and over 800 injured, JD-U national president Lalan Singh on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Centre for the tragic mishap.

“The BJP government has forgotten about moral responsibility. Nitish Kumar had resigned as Railway Minister taking moral responsibility of the Gaisal train disaster in Assam in August 1999 that had killed at least 290 people.

“Over 280 people have lost their lives in Balasore. There are several examples of leaders who resigned from their post following such a disaster, but that is for the sensitive people, not for the insensitive people,” Singh said.

