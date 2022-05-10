Hours after Tejashwi Yadav gave an ultimatum to Nitish Kumar government to take decision on the caste-based census in next 72 hours, JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who is popularly known as Lalan Singh, supported the RJD leader on the issue.

“Tejashwi wants a caste-based census to be conducted in Bihar. JD-U also wants the same. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said several times that he is in favour of caste-based census in Bihar, so where is the objection.

“It is a decision of Tejashwi Yadav to go for a padyatra from Patna to Delhi. He has planned the programme of padyatra, where there is the question of objection,” Lalan Singh said.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav gave an ultimatum to Nitish Kumar to clear his government’s stand on this issue and call for an all-party meeting in the next 72 hours. If this does not happen, he said that he and his party will have no option other than to hit the roads

The politics of padyatra was recently started in Bihar after prominent political strategist Prashant Kishor announced to do the padyatra of 3,000 km in Bihar to connect with people. Such an initiative could be a political threat for leaders like Tejashwi Yadav who is occupying the space of opposition leader in Bihar.

