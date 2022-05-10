INDIA

Lalan Singh supports Tejashwi Yadav on caste-based census

NewsWire
0
4

Hours after Tejashwi Yadav gave an ultimatum to Nitish Kumar government to take decision on the caste-based census in next 72 hours, JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who is popularly known as Lalan Singh, supported the RJD leader on the issue.

“Tejashwi wants a caste-based census to be conducted in Bihar. JD-U also wants the same. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said several times that he is in favour of caste-based census in Bihar, so where is the objection.

“It is a decision of Tejashwi Yadav to go for a padyatra from Patna to Delhi. He has planned the programme of padyatra, where there is the question of objection,” Lalan Singh said.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav gave an ultimatum to Nitish Kumar to clear his government’s stand on this issue and call for an all-party meeting in the next 72 hours. If this does not happen, he said that he and his party will have no option other than to hit the roads

The politics of padyatra was recently started in Bihar after prominent political strategist Prashant Kishor announced to do the padyatra of 3,000 km in Bihar to connect with people. Such an initiative could be a political threat for leaders like Tejashwi Yadav who is occupying the space of opposition leader in Bihar.

20220511-001809

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Think out of the box, no set formula for success’ (Book...

    How to carry peppy prints

    BJP-RSS fake Hindus, doing ‘Dalali’ of religion: Rahul Gandhi

    Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid: Experts