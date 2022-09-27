INDIA

Lalan Singh, Sushil Modi continue to trade barbs in Bihar

The verbal potshots between Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh and BJP leader Sushil Modi continued on Tuesday after the former said the Rajya Sabha MP will soon become the BJP’s Bihar chief.

In a social media post, Lalan Singh said: “Sushil Modi Ji, I saw your news where you are saying that Sonia Gandhi neither came to see-off him at the gate nor the joint photographs of Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad and Sonia Gandhi was shared. I personally believe that you never became a statesman from the student leader.

“Nevertheless, we always wish for you to get some promotion and not get despised in your party. But we heard that you are going to get demotion in your party and they will make you the state president of Bihar that you owned that post 15 years ago. You are a really pitiable person.”

Reacting to the remark, Sushil Kumar Modi said that Lalan Singh should be alert about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s actions. He will soon demote him from national president post to district president of Munger, which is the home district of Lalan Singh.

“CM Nitish Kumar will soon make Lalan Singh district president of Munger from national president. Be alert with CM Nitish Kumar. In BJP, there is no tradition to make a leader as state president again after 17 years,” Modi said.

