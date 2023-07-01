After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veterans declared the meeting of 15 opposition parties’ leaders in Patna as a photo session, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Saturday counterattacked them, saying that Prime Minister Modi has also done photo sessions on the foreign soil in the last nine years.

“During his foreign visits in the last nine years, Prime Minister Modi had only done photo sessions which he and his party connect with the pride and glory of the country,” Singh said.

“You need to introspect yourself as the people of the country are asking questions from their Prime Minister about skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and the deteriorating economy of the country,” he said.

“People of the country want your reply on these issues,” Singh claimed.

“The way 15 political parties of the country have put aside their internal disputes, sat on one platform on June 23 in Patna and decided to jointly contest Lok Sabha elections 2024, you and your party’s leaders’ reactions are an indication of nervousness within the saffron camp,” Lalan Singh said.

