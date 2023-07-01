INDIA

Lalan Singh terms PM Modi’s foreign visits as photo sessions

NewsWire
0
0

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veterans declared the meeting of 15 opposition parties’ leaders in Patna as a photo session, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Saturday counterattacked them, saying that Prime Minister Modi has also done photo sessions on the foreign soil in the last nine years.

“During his foreign visits in the last nine years, Prime Minister Modi had only done photo sessions which he and his party connect with the pride and glory of the country,” Singh said.

“You need to introspect yourself as the people of the country are asking questions from their Prime Minister about skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and the deteriorating economy of the country,” he said.

“People of the country want your reply on these issues,” Singh claimed.

“The way 15 political parties of the country have put aside their internal disputes, sat on one platform on June 23 in Patna and decided to jointly contest Lok Sabha elections 2024, you and your party’s leaders’ reactions are an indication of nervousness within the saffron camp,” Lalan Singh said.

2023070132148

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Tamil Archanai’ commences in 46 major TN temples

    Violence continues in France after police officer fatally shot teen

    Father-son duo wins on BJP ticket in Puducherry

    Kerala rides high on hope from new projects, flurry of startups