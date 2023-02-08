LaLiga has filed a legal complaint for the racist insults against Real Madrid and Brazil player Vinicius Jr that took place in the match against RCD Mallorca, the Spanish Football League said.

Vinicius Jr, was targeted by racist chants from the Mollarca supporters during Sunday’s win – the second time in as many seasons that this has occurred in Mallorca.

“LaLiga has filed a complaint with the Courts of Instruction in Palma de Mallorca for the racist insults against Vinicius Jr. that took place in the match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After analysing the images and audio recordings taken from a location close to the grandstand of the only section of the Estadio de Son Moix occupied by the public. LaLiga has forwarded all the information gathered, together with its complaint, both to the Court of Instruction in Palma de Mallorca, and to RCD Mallorca so that it can participate in the case,” it added.

This is the sixth complaint filed by LaLiga for racist insults or chants against Vinicius Jr. However, three of them were shelved by the prosecutors for hate crimes in Barcelona, Mallorca and Madrid, respectively, the club said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hit out at the abuse his player has suffered by and said that Spanish football has a racism problem.

“It is a problem of Spanish football and I am part of Spanish football and it is a problem that we have to solve. Vinicius is the victim of something I don’t understand,” he said.

