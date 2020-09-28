LaLiga signs four-year partnership with M88 in Asia

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) LaLiga has signed a new commercial agreement with M88, which sees the brand become the league’s official regional betting partner through to 2024.

M88 will be promoting exclusive content from the Spanish football competition to audiences across Asia. For the next four seasons, it will work alongside LaLiga to produce exclusive content and competitions that would further engage football fans and maintain the growing profile of the competition in Asia.

Among the planned content is a weekly video series that will explore and analyse LaLiga in greater detail. Featuring LaLiga ambassadors, the program will provide insights and storylines to increase traction across the market.

Oscar Mayo, head of business, marketing and international development at LaLiga, said: “The love of football continues to spread rapidly in Asia and LaLiga’s following has grown incrementally for several years. With fans looking for increasingly local and entertaining content, this agreement with M88 gives us a new way to reach new audiences and show them a side to the competition they haven’t seen before.”

A spokesperson for M88 said: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with LaLiga, an organisation with whom we share many values and aspirations. As the league continues to grow in popularity throughout Asia, we are eager to engage with LaLiga fans and bring our own members closer to the action. We are looking forward to a successful and rewarding partnership for many years to come.”

–IANS

aak/