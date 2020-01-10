LaLiga surpasses 100 mn followers on social media

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Spanish football league — LaLiga has reached another high-profile milestone, passing 100 million followers across all its social media platforms. Over six years’ work has seen the organisation consolidate its presence on 12 different social media platforms, producing content in over 15 languages.

“Passing this digital milestone is an achievement which should be framed within LaLiga’s wide-reaching international growth strategy. We’ve gone from having 3.9 million followers at the end of the 2013-14 season to over 100 million today, a record figure reached with an average of 47,000 new followers per day,” says Alfredo Bermejo, Digital Strategy Director at LaLiga.

LaLiga currently has 22 profiles on 12 different social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and others. Notably, LaLiga is the first football league in the world to reach five million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

LaLiga’s audience is, like its social media channels, global and spread across the world. Spain registers the most amount of followers (around seven million) but high concentrations of followers are found all over the world, including Indonesia (more than 5.2 million followers); India (more than 5.1 million followers); Mexico (more than 5 million); Brazil (more than 4.7 million); and China and Egypt (more than 4 million.)

“This success is without doubt down to the team behind LaLiga’s social media channels and to the departments that support their growth,” explained Bermejo.

“They have known how to adapt to our followers’ interests and needs to offer them engaging, quality content, which has in turn strongly positioned LaLiga both nationally and internationally,” he added.

