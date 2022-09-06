ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Lalit Modi changes Instagram bio, sparks split rumours with Sushmita

NewsWire
0
0

IPL founder Lalit Modi, who in July announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen, has changed his bio on Instagram, which has raised speculation about his split with the actress and former beauty queen.

Almost a little over a month ago, Lalit Modi has shared a string of pictures with Sushmita on Instagram and Twitter.

Back then he captioned the post: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”

He then changed his bio to: “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” He also had a picture of him along with the actress as his profile photoA

However, he has now changed the and removed her name from his bio, which currently reads: “Founder IPLt20, Indian Premiere League.”

He has however, not removed pictures from his Instagram featuring Sushmita.

20220906-104202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asim Riaz opens up on journey from ‘Main Tera Hero’ to...

    Siddhant Chaturvedi syncs his steps to ‘Gehraiyaan’ title track

    Avantika Dassani found colour in the grey space of her ‘Mithya’...

    Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is the first film to visit Statue of Unity...