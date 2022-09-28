INDIA

Lalu Prasad demands ban on RSS, BJP hits back

In wake of the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that every organisation, including the RSS, which are responsible for creating communal hatred in the country should also be banned.

“I firmly believe that the RSS should also be banned in the country. It is worse than the PFI. The previous government had banned the RSS twice. Earlier Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had imposed a ban on RSS in the country,” he said.

JD-U national President Lalan Singh demanded that the Narendra Modi government clarify on what basis the ban was imposed on the PFI.

“Centre should clarify on what basis it has imposed a ban on PFI. I want to wait for the clarification of the Centre,” he said.

The BJP hit back.

BJP OBC Morcha’s national General Secretary and state spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “There is a competition going on among the parties involved in the Grand Alliance to become the champion of secularism. By speaking against the Sangh, Lalu Ji wants to satisfy the sentiments of Muslims to strengthen his vote bank.”

