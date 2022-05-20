In a latest development in connection with land-for-job scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered a few incriminating documents from the premises belonging to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his family members.

The CBI has conducted raids on Friday morning in connection with the matter at 16 locations.

The probe agency has registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Prasad, then Union Railway Minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters, and 15 others.

“During the period 2004-2009, Lalu Prasad had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group D Post in different Zones of Railways,” the official said.

A number of residents of Patna — themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in Patna in favour of the family members of Prasad — a former Bihar Chief Minister, and a private company controlled by them.

“No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of Substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet those residing in Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.”

“About 1,05,292 sq. feet land, immovable properties situated in Patna, were acquired by Prasad and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller was in cash in most of the land transfer,” the CBI official said.

The CBI has been conducting searches at 16 locations in Delhi, Patna, and Gopalganj district of Bihar.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

20220520-212001