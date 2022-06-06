RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday filed a plea in the CBI court for the release of his passport and the matter is likely to be held on June 10.

Sources close to Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he wanted to go to Singapore for his kidney transplant, but his passport was seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation due to the cases related to fodder scam.

The RJD chief is suffering from multiple diseases including severe infections in his kidneys and lungs. He also has complications related to blood pressure as well.

He recently met BJP Rajya Sabha member R.K. Sinha who underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore. Hence, he also wants to go to Singapore and consult doctors.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav went to Jharkhand’s Palamau on Monday afternoon to appear before a MLA-MLC court in a hearing of a 2009 case of the violation of model code of conduct. A case in this regard was registered in Garhwa during the Assembly election campaign.

Lalu Prasad will appear before the court of Justice Satish Kumar Munda on June 8.

