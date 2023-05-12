INDIA

Lalu Prasad offers prayer at Patna High Court mazar

NewsWire
0
0

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav went to historic Patna High Court Mazar to offer “chadar” on Friday.

Yadav offered prayers at the mazar and “wished for communal harmony, peace in Bihar and in the country”.

Since his return to Patna, this was the first time when Yadav came out from Rabri Devi’s 10 circular road’s residence and went to a public place. He is suffering from kidney and lung ailment for the last few years.

He reached the High Court in an SUV and then walked to the mazar. He was looking healthy and looks like he is recuperating well from the illness.

When residents of adjoining areas heard about Yadav’s visit to the mazar located inside the High Court campus, they turned out to see him. Patna police made necessary arrangements to keep the crowd away from him.

He underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and returned to Delhi. He stayed in Delhi for four months before coming to Patna on April 28.

The doctors have advised him to stay away from crowded places. He recently hosted lunch for ministers and legislators of Bihar government.

20230513-000602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On a solo vacation, Samyukta Hegde sizzles in two-piece bikini pics

    Healthy additions to your daily diet

    PM reviews Covid situation, calls for constant genome sequencing

    AAP govt sends new dates for Mayoral election to LG