RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday that self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri or Bageshwar Baba is not a seer.

Lalu Prasad, who went to New Delhi for a health check-up, was looking healthy as he deboarded from his vehicle.

Asked about Shastri inviting his family for Hanumant Katha in Naubatpur, the veteran leader said that he is not a religious seer. “I refuse to accept that he is a Baba,” Lalu Prasad said before entering the terminal building of Jay Prakash Narayan international Airport.

His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and party state president Jagadanand Singh also reacted sharply on Shastri for calling to make India a Hindu nation.

Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said: “I don’t know this Baba-Aaba-Dhaba. We believe in Devraha Baba who lived for 400 years. I was born with his blessings and I believe in him…”

“The event of Dhirendra Shastri is politically motivated. He is talking about breaking the country.”

Asked about Dhirendra Shahtri talking about Ram Rajya, Tej Pratap Yadav said: “We have Krishna Raj in the state. Lord Krishna was the Yaduvanshi and we are his successors…

Jagadanand Singh said: “The way a mountebank attracts people of the village through playing drums, Shastri is doing the same. He is an enemy of the country who is talking against the Constitution of the country. The way mountebanks are fooling people in villages, Bageshwar Baba is doing the same here… people are getting foolish. Cheating is the profession of such Babas. They do not allow people to get educated…”

20230516-233803