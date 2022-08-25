In wake of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s veiled warning, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that this was not the first time the CBI raided the house of Lalu Prasad Yadav or RJD leaders.

“The CBI is an independent agency and it is acting against the corrupt people. Law is equal for every person of the country and Tejashwi Yadav is not an exception to this. During the UPA government, CBI raided the houses of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Hence, what is new in it if the CBI is raiding him?” he said.

The CBI on Wednesday conducted the multiple raids on RJD leaders including the house and office of MLC Sunil Kumar Singh in Patna, Rajya Sabha MP Ashfaq Karim’s residence and house in Katihar, Rajya Sabha MP Fayyaz Ahmed’s house in Madhubani, and former MLC Subodh Rai in Vaishali and former MLA Abu Dojana in Sitamarhi.

Rai also said: “After the formation of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, the RJD workers are involved in arson. The Nitish Kumar government was formed on the basis of corrupt people and hooligans. This government will not last long.”

The BJP’s Bihar leaders also came in support of Rai after the statement of Tejashwi Yadav. Party OBC wing’s national General Secretary Nikhil Anand raised serious objection over the statement and termed it mere “bravado”.

“The people of Bihar knew that Tejashwi Yadav is a shepherd of sheep and Nityanand Rai is a shepherd of cattle. The people of Bihar know that Nityanand Rai is the real Yadav and successor of Lord Krishna. Tejashwi Yadav has given the statement in distress and disappointment,” he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav, without taking Rai’s name, warned him to stay in line or be ready to pay the price.

“That Union Minister comes from Bihar and he was trying to repeat the incident of Maharashtra. He was dreaming of holding the post of Chief Minister of Bihar. I want to ask him to stay in line or you would get appropriate treatment. This is Bihar and people of Delhi will not save you here,” he had said.

