Lalu Prasad slams BJP govt over its stand on Gaza

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over its stand in United Nation Organisation (UNO) on ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday.

He said that the PM Modi government should not play with the foreign policy of the country.

“This is the first time when India instead of standing on the front row for humanity and global peace, opted for a wavering policy. Central government should stop playing with the foreign policy. Sensitivity over human rights should be our main goal of the foreign policy,” he wrote on social media platform.

The United Nations had brought a proposal for ceasefire over humanitarian ground in its General Assembly 20 days after the war between Israel and Hamas started. At least 120 countries have voted in favour of ceasefire while 14 countries voted against it; 45 countries including India, Great Britain, Canada, Germany and others stayed away from the voting.

The opposition leaders have strongly objected to the move of the government as there is a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza due to airstrikes by Israel.

