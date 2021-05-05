After being released on bail, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad has come into action mode on the present coronavirus crisis in Bihar.

According to a top official of the state unit, Lalu Prasad, who has been out of active politics for last three and half years due to his conviction and imprisonment in the fodder scam, will soon take a virtual meeting of all MLAs, MLCs and MP on the present crisis situation arising due to pandemic.

The former Chief Minister and Union Minister is currently staying in his Delhi residence and monitoring the situation of the pandemic in Bihar. He will individually interact with MLAs, MLCs and MPs of his party including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD state President Jagadanand Singh.

“As per the directives issued from RJD chief, every public representative has been asked to stay at their respective constituencies and help common people during pandemic. They have been asked to visit every health centre in their respective jurisdiction and analyse the health facilities and provide every possible help,” a party leader said.

Sources have said that the virtual meeting will be held within one week and the actual date is yet to be finalised.

–IANS

ajk/vd