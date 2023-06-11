INDIALIFESTYLE

Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates 76th birthday

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar’s ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) celebrated the birthday of its President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday as ‘Sadbhawana Diwas’.

RJD leaders and supporters brought 76 kg Laddu and other sweets to celebrate the occassion at Patna residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

This is the first birthday celebration of Lalu Prasad Yadav after he underwent a successful kidney transplant in Singapore. His daughter, Rohini Acharya, had donated one of her kidneys to his father.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wished the RJD President a long and healthy life. Other state leaders like JD-U chief Lalan Singh, RJS state chief Jagadanand Singh, Shyam Rajak, and many other visited Rabri Devi’s residence and wished Lalu Prasad Yadav.

All the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav were also present on the occasion.

20230611-163402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 missiles misfire during Army exercise in Jaisalmer

    50 Nand Ghars inaugurated in Bokaro by Jharkhand CM

    Accused in bank loan fraud case held by CBI after 10...

    Actor abduction case: Dileep to be called again for questioning