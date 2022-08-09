With a Mahagatbandhan government under Nitish Kumar on the cards for the second time, speculation over the contours of the new dispensation has started doing the rounds.

According to sources, the new JD-U-led government is likely to have the same shape as the previous one. Tejashwi Yadav is tipped to be Deputy Chief Minister again, and might get a key portfolio such as Road Construction.

The RJD is also said to be angling to get the Home portfolio, while it is expected that the Speaker’s post may go to it. Meanwhile, it is likely the party’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui will get Finance while Sunil Kumar Singh could be the Cooperatives Minister.

Like the last time, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav could be made a minister, but might not be given a crucial portfolio like Health, as was the case earlier.

RJD’s Shyam Rajak is also tipped to be made a minister again, and get the same Food and Civil Supplies portfolio.

There is unlikely to be much major change in the charges of the JD-U ministers, and most of them are expected to retain their existing portfolios.

The Congress is likely to get four berths and Congress Legislature Party chief Ajit Sharma is a strong contender.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist-Liberation has decided not to join the government and extend outside support only.

