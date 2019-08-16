Lalu Prasad’s movement restricted due to arthritis: Doctor

Ranchi, Aug 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s movement has been restricted due to arthritis, according to a doctor.

“Lalu Prasad is suffering from arthritis. Though there is not enough space to move around, we encourage him to walk. He has many diseases,” said DR D.K. Jha who is treating the RJD chief at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), here.

Lalu Prasad, convicted in fodder scam cases, is lodged at the paying ward of RIMS and will complete one year in the hospital on August 31. He has received up to 14 years in jail.

“He is taking meals as prescribed and there is no special demand from him,” said Jha.

On every Saturday, three people meet Lalu Prasad at the hospital. On this Saturday, Lalu Prasad’s relative, Vimal Yadav, and two others met him.

“He is not well and felt better after meeting us. He is concerned about the family. This year, he was alone on August 15, which was also Raksha Bandhan day,” said Vimal Yadav.

–IANS

