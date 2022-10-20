INDIA

Lalu slams Modi government as ruppee plunges to record low of 83 against greenback

RJD national president Lalu Prasad on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as the Indian ruppee fell to a record low of 83 against the US dollar.

“When it comes to demonetisation, Narendra Modi takes decisions overnight. The Narendra Modi government is responsible for ruining the economy of the country. As a result, the Rupee is tumbling to historic low, he is quiet,” Lalu Prasad posted on Twitter.

“Narendra Modi would not open his mouth on poverty, unemployment and inflation. His government is responsible for the weak economy of the country. This is the first time when Rs reached 83,” Lalu Prasad said.

