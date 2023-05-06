INDIA

Lalu slams Modi, Shah over Manipur violence

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.

In a tweet, Lalu Prasad said: “Manipur is burning. 54 people were killed in the violence. The brave soldiers are getting killed in Jammu and Kashmir but the Prime Minister and Home Minister are not giving out any condolence message for them.”

An all-party meeting was convened by the Manipur government on Saturday to restore peace and to quell the current ethnic violence that has devastated the state for the past four days.

Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the meeting discussed the current situation in the state and adopted some measures to find ways to bring peace and stability in Manipur.

Lalu Prasad, in his tweet, also targetted the BJP over several other issues.

“The members of BJP do not say anything about sportspersons, farmers, poor people, women, unemployed persons. They are getting victimized but our country’s prime minister and home minister are busy in the election campaign and expending crores of rupees of our tax payers,” the former Bihar Chief Minister said.

He said that a large number of wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi but PM Modi and Amit Shah are busy over the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election.

