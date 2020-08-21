Lalu slams Nitish after Patna declared dirtiest city

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad on Friday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Patna was declared the dirtiest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

He tweeted in Hindi: “Ka ho Nitish-Sushil, iska dosh hame nahi doge? Sharm to nahi aa rahi hogi is kathit sushasani aur viyapani sarkar ke logon ko?” (Nitish-Sushil, won’t you blame me for this? These people running a government famous for good governance and advertising won’t be feeling ashamed of it?)

Lalu’s son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav also took a dig at the Bihar CM. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Congratulations to Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar as Patna achieves No. 1 position in the list of dirtiest cities. Good to see that Patna became No. 1 at least in something in the last 15 years.”

Patna was declared the dirtiest city among those having a population over 10 lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2020 announced by Union Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri.

–IANS

str/rt/bg