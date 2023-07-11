INDIA

Lalu Yadav is ‘Guru’ of Mahagathbandhan, says Bhai Virendra

RJD senior leader Bhai Virendra on Tuesday said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is the ‘Guru’ of Mahagathbandhan.

“Everyone is united in Mahagathbandhan and Lalu Prasad Yadav is the Guru of all. The leader of the Mahagathbandhan is Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav is a youth icon. Hence, the country is going in a new direction under their leadership,” Bhai Virendra said.

He said that there is an apprehension that BJP may go for the horse trading of MLAs.

“Money is coming from foreign countries as BJP has an old relationship with the British. They acted like touts in the past. Despite all that, it will not affect Mahagathbandhan,” the Bhai Virendra said.

He said that every leader is united in Bihar and those who try to break the unity among the leader or the party will break down themselves.

He termed the BJP as ‘Badka Jhutha Party and Bharat Jalao Party.’

“The people of the country are watching their every act. The BJP leaders used to give wrongful statements. They are actually afraid of the unity of the Mahagathbandhan. This is the reason why they are demanding resignation of Tejashwi Yadav,” he said.

