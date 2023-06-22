INDIA

Lalu Yadav still strong enough to fight BJP: Mamata Banerjee

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is still “strong enough” to fight the BJP.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee made the remarks immediately after her meeting with Lalu Yadav in Patna.

Banerjee arrived here at around 4 p.m. on Thursday and reached directly to 5 Desh Ratna Marg residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Trinamool Congress leader touched Lalu Yadav’s feet to seek his blessings and offered him a shawl.

“Lalu Ji is a very senior leader in the country and I respect him a lot. He stayed in jail for a long time. Due to illness, he also stayed in hospital for a long time. I am very happy after seeing him healthy. He is a very strong man who will fight with the BJP,” Banerjee said.

“We will participate in the opposition unity meeting on Friday and will contest together. We will brief you after that meeting,” she told reporters.

20230622-193402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha Congress protests in all districts at ‘victimisation’ of Rahul Gandhi

    Delhi Oppn leader moves HC challenging summon issued on DJB’s complaint

    Lenovo launches 2nd Gen Android tablet in India

    Delhi govt’s first trains to Kartarpur Sahib, Velankanni to depart in...