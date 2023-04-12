Ragini Yadav, the daughter of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, was questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the land for job matter.

After siblings Misa Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Ragini was summoned to join investigation on Wednesday.

She had reached the ED’s headquarters at around 11 a.m. and left it at around 7.30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav was questioned for about eight hours in the matter.

The ED said that their investigation has found that 4 parcels of lands allegedly acquired by the family of Lalu Yadav in just Rs 7.5 lakh from Group-D applicants were sold to former RJD MLA Syed Abu Dojana by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi for huge gains at Rs 3.5 crore.

It said that their investigation has further revealed that a major portion of the amount thus received, was transferred to the account of Tejashwi Yadav.

