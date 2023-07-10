INDIA

Lana Del Rey address controversial Glastonbury show where she arrived late to perform

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has broken her silence about her controversial Glastonbury show which was cut short, admitting: “Sorry about that.”

The singer’s show last month started late which meant she breached the strict festival curfew – forcing organisers to turn her mic off, reports Mirror.co.uk.

On Sunday night (local time), the ‘Summer Time Sadness’ star performed at London’s BST Hyde Park and made light of the controversy which left her fans in tears at the time.

When introducing her track ‘Diet Mountain Dew’, Lana joked: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.” Just before her final song ‘Video Games’ she made another reference to the Worthy Farm set she added: “It’s worth it if the power is cut.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Lana was due onstage at 8.40 p.m. (local time). She was only 20 minutes late as she arrived on stage at 9 p.m. and finished her performance just before the 10:30 p.m. curfew.

At Glastonbury, Lana arrived on stage 30 minutes late claiming she was delayed getting her hair done. She was due to take to the Other Stage at 10.30 p.m., but did not step out until around 11 p.m.

Glastonbury has a strict midnight curfew and Lana’s set had been due to end at 11.45 p.m., but was still going on more than 15 minutes later. Fans even threatened to leave if she didn’t show up within good time – and she was welcomed on stage by a series of boos from the crowd.

2023071036745

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during ‘Rana Naidu’ shoot

    Doctors give new life to 27-week-old baby born weighing 620 gm

    Rishabh Pant responding adequately to the rehab, expected to be declared...

    Kerala actor Sarath Chandran found dead