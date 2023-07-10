Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has broken her silence about her controversial Glastonbury show which was cut short, admitting: “Sorry about that.”

The singer’s show last month started late which meant she breached the strict festival curfew – forcing organisers to turn her mic off, reports Mirror.co.uk.

On Sunday night (local time), the ‘Summer Time Sadness’ star performed at London’s BST Hyde Park and made light of the controversy which left her fans in tears at the time.

When introducing her track ‘Diet Mountain Dew’, Lana joked: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.” Just before her final song ‘Video Games’ she made another reference to the Worthy Farm set she added: “It’s worth it if the power is cut.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Lana was due onstage at 8.40 p.m. (local time). She was only 20 minutes late as she arrived on stage at 9 p.m. and finished her performance just before the 10:30 p.m. curfew.

At Glastonbury, Lana arrived on stage 30 minutes late claiming she was delayed getting her hair done. She was due to take to the Other Stage at 10.30 p.m., but did not step out until around 11 p.m.

Glastonbury has a strict midnight curfew and Lana’s set had been due to end at 11.45 p.m., but was still going on more than 15 minutes later. Fans even threatened to leave if she didn’t show up within good time – and she was welcomed on stage by a series of boos from the crowd.

