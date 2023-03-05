Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey appears to have threatened to walk away from her headline slot at Glastonbury this year, as a backlash against the music festival continues to rage.

The 37-year-old singer is due to take to The Other Stage on the Saturday afternoon of the festival – which is to take place in 2023 over the weekend of June 21 through June 25, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Recently, the festival organisers unveiled the line-ups, confirming that Sir Elton John will headline the event alongside Arctic Monkeys and Guns N Roses. The line-up announcement caused furore among music fans as the top billing stars were slammed for lacking diversity – as those performers are all white males.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it seems Lana has also taken umbrage with the announcement – as her own headline slot was buried deep within the announcement on the seventh line of names. Taking to social media, Lana threw shade at the Glastonbury announcement – and appeared to threaten to pull out of performing.

She wrote: “Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that we’ll see.”

And to make things worse, a source has told The Sun on Sunday about the upset: “Lana is disappointed. She was proud to be doing a headline slot, but on the announcement graphic her name is buried among lesser-known artists.”

20230305-155003