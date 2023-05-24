INDIA

Land allotted for Pak Hindu migrants in Jaisalmer

The Pakistan Hindu migrants, who were displaced from government land in Mool Sagar village of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, will now get 40 bighas of land.

The district administration has made this announcement in this perspective.

A few Pak migrants with relatives were living in temporary houses built on government land, which were recently removed. The BJP as well as Congress leaders protested the move.

Thereafter, District Collector Tina Dabi allotted 40 bighas of government land for these migrants. However, those with Indian citizenship will only get this land.

Earlier, the Collector arranged food, water and accommodation for them free of cost, after leaders from across the parties raised objections to their removal.

These refugees are currently living in Rain Basera. Arrangements for food have been made for them by the district administration at Indira Rasoi. All 50 families are currently settled in Rain Basera.

After allotment of land by urban improvement trust (UIT) in Mool Sagar, now very soon these migrants will go to the new place and make huts.

City Development Trust Secretary Jagdish Ashiya said that on the orders of Collector Tina Dabi, instructions were given to mark the place for Pak refugees and settle them there in seven days. Under his supervision, a committee was formed by taking Pak refugees along with them. Thereafter about 40 bighas of land in the village was reserved for them.

The UIT officer said that there was a plan to settle 250 families on about 40 bighas of land. UIT will give lease to those who have got Indian citizenship. On the other hand, those who have not yet got citizenship, their records will be kept at this place and efforts will be made for their citizenship. As soon as they get citizenship, they will also be given land pattas. At present, these 50 families will be able to build their homes in the new place.

