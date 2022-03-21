INDIA

Land diversion proposals involving 1.20 cr trees approved during last 5 yrs: Govt

By NewsWire
During last five years (2016-17 to 2020-21), forest land diversion proposals involving 1,20,33,775 trees were approved under the provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

“At the same time, as many as 20.81 crore seedlings were planted under the compensatory afforestation scheme,” Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The relocation/transplantation of trees is done by the state government authorities keeping in view the prevalent climatic and edaphic factors as well as the physiological condition of the trees. However, the transplantation/relocation of trees is an evolving technique which is relatively new to the country, he said.

Permission for felling of trees is accorded by the respective state/UT authorities as per the state specific acts, rules, guidelines and the orders of various courts, he added.

“However, the permission for diversion of forest land for non-forestry purpose is accorded with a condition that the minimum number of trees should be felled. The identification of trees fit for translocation is done by the field officers depending upon the ground situation and various climatic, edaphic and physiological conditions,” the Minister said.

