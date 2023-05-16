INDIA

Land-for-job case: CBI raids residences of Lalu Prasad’s close aides in Bihar (Ld)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at residences of RJD law makers and close aides of former Railway minister Lalu Prasad in Bhojpur district in connection with its probe into the IRCTC land-for-job case.

A team of CBI officials reached Sandesh block — a native place of Agiao RJD MLA Kiran Yadav — this morning and launched a search which is still on.

Kiran’s husband Arun Yadav, also a former RJD MLA from Sandesh Assembly constituency, is a known sand trader.

Besides Sandesh, simultaneous raids are also taking place at the house of Arun Yadav in Bhojpur’s district headquarter Arrah.

Raids are also on at the Delhi and Noida premises of former minister Prem Gupta who is very close to Lalu Prasad.

In March, the probe agency quizzed Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejashwi yadav, Chanda Yadav, Ragini Yadav and other members of the family and registered an FIR against them in IRCTC land for job scam.

The scam took place during the second tenure of Manmohan Singh government between 2004 to 2009.

At that time, Lalu Prasad was the union railway minister.

20230516-144404

