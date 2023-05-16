The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residences of Prem Chand Gupta – a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad -, party MLA Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Yadav across the country in connection with its probe into the land for job scam.

The scam allegedly involves former Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

According to information, the searches are covering various locations, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, Bhojpur, and Arrah.

The CBI is yet to make any official statement in the matter.

What is the matter:

The CBI had registered a case against Lalu Yadav, the then union Railway Minister between (2004-2009), his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

“During the period Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group ‘D’ posts in different Zones of Railways,” the official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favour of the family members of Yadav and a private company controlled by Yadav and his family.

“No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

“In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 Sq. feet land, immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer,” the CBI had said.

20230516-122404