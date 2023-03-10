INDIA

Land for job scam: ED conducts raids at Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi residence

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at more than 15 places including RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in the national capital, in connection with the land for job scam issue.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently grilled former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad, the former Railway Minister on the same matter.

The ED has also conducted raids in Bihar in the IRCTC scam. The ED’s case is on the basis of CBI’s FIR.

The CBI in its case has alleged that during the investigation, it was found that the accused, in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged some persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of Lalu’s family.

The CBI registered a case against Lalu Prasad, the then Union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

“During the period 2004-2009 Yadav obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group ‘D’ Post in different zones of Railways,” the official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of Lalu Prasad, and a private company controlled by him and his family. It has been alleged that they were also involved in the transfer of immovable properties.

20230310-195404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Health Secy says 2nd wave not over, cautions against festive season

    Mega Covid vaccination drive commences in TN

    Nagarjuna on Naga Chaitanya’s B’wood debut: Great to see him grow...

    Over 1.14L Covid cases in India, lowest spike in 59 days