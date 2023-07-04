INDIA

Minister-environment, forest and climate change minister in Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said that the BJP and RSS hatched a conspiracy to frame the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a land-for-jobs scam case.

“BJP and RSS hatched conspiracy to frame Tejashwi Yadav in the case. Why will he resign? Narendra Modi has looted the entire country. He should resign,” Yadav said while interacting with media persons in Patna.

He said that the Mahagathbandhan is intact and they (BJP) have realised that it is strongly advancing towards the Lok Sabha election 2024 that is why BJP is demoralised and using CBI in desperation.

RJD State President Jagada Nand Singh said that the Narendra Modi government is destroying the constitutional institutions.

