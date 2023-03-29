The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told a Delhi court that it will file a supplementary charge sheet within three weeks’ time in connection with a case related to the alleged land for job scam against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, their daughter Misa Bharti and others.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel of the Rouse Avenue Courts asked the probe agency to provide a copy of the charge sheet filed earlier to all the accused persons.

The court fixed the next date of hearing on April 5 as the agency moved an application for an early hearing in the matter and some of the accused submitted that they would file a reply to the agency’s plea.

While Yadav’s wife and daughter attended the court proceedings on Wednesday, the judge granted exemption from personal appearance to him and his son.

On March 15, the court had granted bail to Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti.

Goel had noted that the CBI had filed its charge sheet without arrest.

The court had, however, granted bail and directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond.

The bail plea was not opposed by the CBI.

The court had on February 27 issued summons to them in the case which concerns alleged appointments made in the Railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to Lalu Prasad’s family while he was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

In its charge sheet, the CBI said that irregular appointments had been made in the Railways, in violation of the standards and guidelines established by the Indian Railways for hiring.

It is alleged that the candidates gave Yadav’s family members land at extremely reduced prices — up to one-fifth of the going market rates — directly or through their close relatives and family members.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case on October 10, 2022, against 16 persons including Rabri Devi and her daughter and sanction was then obtained to prosecute them.

Goel had, on February 27, observed that, prima facie, the on-record report shows that offences have been committed under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

