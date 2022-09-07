INDIA

Land grab case: Tug-of-war between Goa CM and Congress leader continues

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting on Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s assertion that his cabinet ministers are not involved in land grabbing, Congress leader Girish Chodankar has said that the former’s “forecasts” have always gone wrong.

“Earlier, ‘doctor of forecasts’ Dr. Pramod Sawant had forecasted that Sonali Phogat had died due to heart attack and also Goa is 100 per cent Open Defecation Free,” Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Girish Chodankar sarcastically said on Wednesday.

Chodankar recently had alleged that one of the ministers in Goa is involved in land grabbing case and investigation officers are not entertaining the complaint lodged in this regard. He had also demanded to sack the minister.

However, Chief Minister Sawant reacting to these allegations on Tuesday said that not a single minister is involved in the land grabbing scam.

“Unnecessarily, he is levelling allegations on our ministers, instead he should give evidences to the SIT. Not a single minister is involved in the land scam. Newspapers should verify the facts before publishing,” Sawant had said.

“Why he (Chodankar) is showing the case papers (complaint) to media, he should give it to the SIT. Not a single minister is involved in the scam. Girish Chodankar is showing affidavits to the media, he should give it to SIT. I have trust in my ministers and I am ready to conduct a transparent inquiry,” Sawant had asserted.

Reacting sharply to the ‘Clean Chit’ given to the Cabinet Ministers by the Chief Minister on land grabbing, Chodankar on Wednesday said that the government headed by Sawant has become a ‘laughing stock’ with its “goof ups” every passing day.

According to Chodakar, a police complaint in this regard was lodged at the Porvorim police station on July 20 by a person named Sales Francisco Fernades, who holds the power of attorney of the said land.

“A complaint was also filed with the vigilance department and the panchayat, but none probed the matter, nor the case was handed over to the SIT,” Chodankar had said.

The SIT headed by SP (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan was formed in July 2022 to look into complaints linked to alleged illegal land grabbing and conversion.

Chodankar had said that if the government fails to act on the complaint filed by Fernades, he will be forced to open another case of land grabbing, in which the same minister is allegedly involved.

20220908-040402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DMK govt fulfilled 202 of 505 poll promises, says TN CM

    Youth killed, brother injured in firing by uncle

    CBI tracking chain of money supply in Bengal’s cattle & coal...

    Termites feast on Andhra pork seller’s cash worth Rs 5 lakh