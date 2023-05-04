BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Land port in Meghalaya along India-B’desh border to boost trade, tourism

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Thursday inaugurated a land port at Dawki in Meghalaya along the Bangladesh border to boost trade and tourism between the two neighbouring countries.

The Dawki land port, which is located in the West Jaintia Hills district, is an important project of the Central government aimed at promoting trade, commerce and tourism between India and Bangladesh.

The corresponding land port in Bangladesh is Tamabil, located in Sylhet district.

The Dawki land port, which has been set up over 23 acres of land at a cost of Rs 83.38 crore, will serve as a vital trade and transportation hub between India and Bangladesh, facilitating the movement of goods, people, and vehicles from across the border.

Addressing the inaugural function, Rai said that the land port has been made keeping in mind the requirements of the two neighbouring countries, adding that the main aim is to bring together all the agencies and stakeholders under a single roof.

The inaugural function was also attended by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma, Chairman of Land Port Authority of Bangladesh Mohd Alamgir, and other senior officials of the Meghalaya government.

